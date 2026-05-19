Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Ken Sellers's avatar
Ken Sellers
12h

Is this the first we've heard of a settlement with Andy Slavitt? I was unaware.

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1 reply by Alex Berenson
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Alex Berenson
14h

IF YOU ARE COMING TO THIS FROM THE EMAIL AND WANT TO NOTE I SAID NO WHEN I MEANT YES TO THE SECOND OF THE TWO QUESTIONS I POSED, YES. YOU ARE RIGHT. UGH.

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