Last night, a reader wrote in to offer President Trump an unsolicited “D-” for his work:

A D-, not an F only because Trump gets a good amount of credit for immigration.

Trump is what he is, a showman, and nothing else. Lots of glittering generalities - nothing of substance.

This reader is no Democrat. Quite the opposite. His specific comments made clear he is deep MAGA, much more conservative than I am. I won’t post the whole note, which is quite long. But he is angry, among other issues, about the Epstein flip-flops and inflation, about which he wrote:

Literally, nothing is better than it was one year ago… arguably fuel prices are slightly improved. With all other energy prices on the rise to the consumer, in an effort to support AI, a term society didn’t even know of in 2020. Food prices are killing the middle class, forget eating out.

He sure feels right about inflation. Three percent year-over-year? Really? I’m at the grocery store all the time (three kids, including a budding soccer star), and I don’t know what is going on with ground beef. Or pasta. Or chocolate.

As for healthcare, the less said the better. I just got my insurance renewal notice for 2026 and am counting myself lucky my carrier only wants a 4.5 percent increase.

A D-minus feels rough. But based on your comments and emails, a lot of you seem to feel Trump is spinning his wheels after a solid start. July 6, when the government refused to release more information from the Epstein files, marked a turning point. Meanwhile, Trump his spending his time throwing parties for Saudi Arabian royalty and knocking down wings of the White House.

So I thought I would ask all of you: how do you rate President Trump’s first 10 months? The poll is only open to subscribers (at some point I may run a similar poll open to all — but first things first!).

And I hardly need to say this, but please feel free to explain your vote after you’ve made it. (I’m expecting an, umm, healthy debate in the comment section.)

