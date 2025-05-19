Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
It's True's avatar
It's True
9h

The short answer is that it I am pretty sure it has metastasized because of the release of the interview audio tapes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 replies
Simon Tufnell's avatar
Simon Tufnell
9h

Let me be clear, I totally believe this was a cover up. But, there is another option that no one has mentioned so far. If Biden really was vaccinated with the Covid Transfection agents, this may be one of those 'turbo cancers' that MSM doesn't want to acknowledge.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
162 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alex Berenson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture