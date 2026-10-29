Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Charles Clift's avatar
Charles Clift
12h

He has 8 years before qualifying for Medicare. Assuming no premium increases that amounts to $400k in premiums. He may well be better off having the shoulder surgery asap and then putting the $400k into a savings account for future medical costs…..

It isn’t a solution for an accident, but these premiums are forcing regular people to assess the value of insurance.

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Timothy Graney's avatar
Timothy Graney
12h

Welcome to year 14 of the “Affordable” Care Act. Prior to the passage of the ACA, I had a quality private market BC/BS policy for $150/month - as a 49-year-old with a BMI that was “less than ideal”. It was a PPO with a $5,000 deductible. My first year in Obamacare with BC/BS, my premium doubled to $300/month - with the same $5,000 deductible, but now included a “free” annual exam - for just $1,800/year in extra premiums. The next year, PPOs vanished and I was forced into an HMO, for roughly the same premium. Within 2 years, the premium climbed to over $600. I moved to lesser-known carriers, with even more limited networks with reimbursement rates that rivaled Medicaid. My renewal from Ambetter (who’s that you ask) has not yet come in for 2027, but I’m sure it’ll be more than the current $1,400/month. As Ronald Reagan once quipped - The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government and I’m here to help. Some days I think we can all wish the government would “help” a lot less.

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