Unreported Truths

Mark
1d

I remember about 8 years ago hearing someone talk about the amazing technology that was mRNA and how it would transform medicine. Things will definitely change, but I believe a lot of the hype is to keep the VC money flowing. After all, isn't an original web search pretty much the current definition of AI? My point being the term AI has been completely bastardized over the last few years. Most people thought we would have flying cars by the year 2000.

Carlos
1d

As a drama and creative writer - I've explored the creative "talent" that AI currently has...and while speed of output is impressive - say - for creating a website - the drafts always need a human rewrite upgrade - and while they mimic voice - it most certainly is a noticeable imitation - not creation. The creative arts rely a ton on intuition and memory - and data isn't the same as memory...So while AI writing is a "copy" - it's currently, derivative. That's not to say it won't change or become better - I'm sure it will. But the gap isn't small - and what creates actual unique art - I believe - will remain human ( until the vaccines eliminate soul - then, different story - art will all be derivatively the same - and impossible to distinguish AI from human-created. I hope this never comes to pass).

