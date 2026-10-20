I owe you this update, though it stings very much to write.

Last Thursday’s hearing in Berenson v Gottlieb was difficult for me to watch. I was sure we had lost when I left the courtroom, on the 17th floor of the Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse in Manhattan.

Our last best chance, as I wrote last week, gone in 10 minutes.

The only positive in all this, and it’s a very small one, is that the judges didn’t make us wait long to swing the axe. The decision came out this morning. I haven’t even been able to make myself read it yet.

This hurts. It really hurts. Not just because I put a huge amount of time into researching and working on these briefs. Not just because I know - and presented the evidence - that Dr. Scott Gottlieb conspired to get me forced off Twitter. Not just because the judges even refused to consider the idea that the Covid unvaccinated might be deserving of protection as a class.

But because I will never get to find out what really happened in 2021 - or to tell you. (Theoretically, we can ask the Supreme Court to hear the case, but the odds are extremely long they’d even consider it.)

The bad guys won.

I could say more, but I don’t really want to.

I’m sorry we failed you.’

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(But I won’t stop fighting.)

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(Last week’s update, which will give you the background you need.)