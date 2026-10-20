Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Pazin's avatar
George Pazin
6d

You didn’t fail us, Alex, the courts and judicial system failed us. And we’re all worse for it.

Reply
Share
8 replies
Georgina Holderness's avatar
Georgina Holderness
6d

I’m so sorry to read this. I supported your fight for the truth. It’s troubling.

Reply
Share
10 replies
200 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Berenson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture