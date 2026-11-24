Big news!

Starting tomorrow, Dr. Vinay Prasad and I will join for a new podcast, Bad Medicine.

You probably know Vinay. He’s a practicing oncologist who in 2025 became the chief medical officer of the Food and Drug Administration losing his post this March - the first casualty of the Big Pharma counterrevolution. Besides taking care of patients, he writes frequently about health and medical issues in his popular Substack.

The genesis of this idea is simple: after I interviewed Vinay in October, he suggested we start a podcast. And I immediately said yes.

Why? The best possible reason: because this podcast will be unlike any other. Yeah, health podcasts are common. But health podcasts from people who DON’T have anything to sell you, who aren’t promising that a CBD cream or meditation app or PABA-free sunscreen or wearable fitness ring will cure your ills forever?

Those are rare indeed.

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(Yoooour looooove is like…)

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When it comes to healthcare, Vinay and I know where the bodies are buried, and we’re looking forward to sharing that knowledge with you. We will take on as much of this $5 trillion industry as we can, and try to help you live a little better along the way - from the pros and cons of HRT and GLPs and SSRIs to outrageous hospital CEO pay to the ways AI may change medicine for better and worse.

Plus interviews with medical and healthcare leaders, if they’re not too scared to talk to us.

Bad Medicine: it’s what you need.

(You can sign up here!)

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Like all good pushers, we will start by giving the product away. Eventually, we may move to a subscription-supported model, with a delay of a few days for people who aren’t paying.

But paid subscribers to Unreported Truths or Vinay’s Substack (which is cleverly titled Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts - hey, he’s the doctor, I’m the writer) will always get full access.

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SO BECOME A PAID UNREPORTED TRUTHS SUBSCRIBER AT A 26% THANKSGIVING DISCOUNT - AND MAKE SURE YOU GET BAD MEDICINE FOREVER!

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We are also closing on a partnership with a larger company - more on that to come, if it happens!

Either way, though, we can’t wait to start the conversation.