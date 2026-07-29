Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, former chief medical officer of the United States and the scientist who led the American response to Covid, died this morning.

Not literally. But in the only way he cares about, in the public eye.

In a Senate Homeland Security committee hearing chaired by Rand Paul of Kentucky, Fauci repeatedly refused to answer any questions about his actions during Covid or whether research he had helped fund had caused the pandemic.

“Under the advice of ​my attorneys, I will invoke my right under the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution to refrain from answering your questions,” Fauci told the Senate in his ‌opening statement.

Perhaps the 85-year-old Fauci believed that taking the Fifth would make him seem like a martyr in the face of Paul’s questions. If so, he stunningly miscalculated. On Sunday, Paul released Fauci’s Covid “diary” — Fauci’s private record of his actions and views during the epidemic.

The diary revealed Fauci to be almost unthinkably narcissistic and to be far more interested in his public reputation and political status at the White House than in the science or epidemiology around Covid. “I am becoming an international celebrity,” a typical entry reads. “Calls from all over the world.”

Now, in taking the Fifth, Fauci has shown himself to be more concerned with potential legal jeopardy than in answering questions about his actions during Covid, which affected billions of people worldwide.

His silence is particularly telling because just before he left office, then-president Joe Biden granted Fauci immunity for his actions before and during Covid, so whatever legal jeopardy he faced would likely be limited to perjury charges for lying at today’s hearing.

Four years ago, Fauci was being seriously considered for the Nobel Peace Prize. Today he sat in the Capitol invoking his Constitutional rights against self-incrimination, like a mob boss. (If only the Biden Administration had taken MY Constitutional rights as seriously.)

Couldn’t have happened to a nicer megalomaniac.

BREAKING NEWS STORY, MORE COMING SOON

—

The wheels of truth grind slow, but they grind exceeding fine. Support them here!

Or try a one-time donation!

—