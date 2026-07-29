VERY URGENT: Tony Fauci takes the Fifth
And sets fire to what's left of his reputation.
Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, former chief medical officer of the United States and the scientist who led the American response to Covid, died this morning.
Not literally. But in the only way he cares about, in the public eye.
In a Senate Homeland Security committee hearing chaired by Rand Paul of Kentucky, Fauci repeatedly refused to answer any questions about his actions during Covid or whether research he had helped fund had caused the pandemic.
“Under the advice of my attorneys, I will invoke my right under the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution to refrain from answering your questions,” Fauci told the Senate in his opening statement.
Perhaps the 85-year-old Fauci believed that taking the Fifth would make him seem like a martyr in the face of Paul’s questions. If so, he stunningly miscalculated. On Sunday, Paul released Fauci’s Covid “diary” — Fauci’s private record of his actions and views during the epidemic.
The diary revealed Fauci to be almost unthinkably narcissistic and to be far more interested in his public reputation and political status at the White House than in the science or epidemiology around Covid. “I am becoming an international celebrity,” a typical entry reads. “Calls from all over the world.”
Now, in taking the Fifth, Fauci has shown himself to be more concerned with potential legal jeopardy than in answering questions about his actions during Covid, which affected billions of people worldwide.
His silence is particularly telling because just before he left office, then-president Joe Biden granted Fauci immunity for his actions before and during Covid, so whatever legal jeopardy he faced would likely be limited to perjury charges for lying at today’s hearing.
Four years ago, Fauci was being seriously considered for the Nobel Peace Prize. Today he sat in the Capitol invoking his Constitutional rights against self-incrimination, like a mob boss. (If only the Biden Administration had taken MY Constitutional rights as seriously.)
Couldn’t have happened to a nicer megalomaniac.
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Can someone convince me that the organism named Anthony Fauci, isn't the world's most despicable over the last 200 years? Hitler, Mussolini, Mao have been considered the worst of the worst. But my argument is that their level of evil was located in areas of the world, certainly not in every country.
But the organism named Anthony Fauci and gang of criminals, were effective worldwide. Not only in the health outcomes (except for Sweden), the promotion of ineffective treatments, the silencing of any reasonable opinions. But one must also consider the economic ruins of economies in every country, The amount of small businesses that were destroyed. Life savings of many proprietors destroyed. The 'work from home' mantra that has destroyed so many cities due to empty office buildings and their reduced values. And let's not forget the damage to children all over the world, both in being forced to get shots that were unnecessary and potentially lethal. Being forced out of school for months and in some cases, years.
But I can think of one good outcome due to the organism known as Anthony Fauci. The exposure of how inadequate, many school systems have shown and wise parents doing their best to get them into other avenues of education. It's obvious the organism knows as Anthony Fauci will never have to face what it truly deserves in present life. We can only hope that it is reincarnated as dirt so everyone can step on it.
Fauci should be in prison for crimes against humanity. He destroyed the lives of millions of people who lost their jobs, children who experienced learning loss, and the elderly who died isolated from their loved ones. COVID was no more dangerous than the flu, while masks and jabs never stopped the spread. MSM worshipped the sociopath as a cult hero. President Autopen shielded him with a retroactive pardon.
Commissars always receive sinecures from the left. Fauci still receives a full government pension, taxpayer-funded security, and a salary from teaching at Georgetown. We need accountability for all the criminals who were running the autopen administration: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/biden-sinecure-fauci-nuland