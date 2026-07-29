Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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mike peterman's avatar
mike peterman
9h

Can someone convince me that the organism named Anthony Fauci, isn't the world's most despicable over the last 200 years? Hitler, Mussolini, Mao have been considered the worst of the worst. But my argument is that their level of evil was located in areas of the world, certainly not in every country.

But the organism named Anthony Fauci and gang of criminals, were effective worldwide. Not only in the health outcomes (except for Sweden), the promotion of ineffective treatments, the silencing of any reasonable opinions. But one must also consider the economic ruins of economies in every country, The amount of small businesses that were destroyed. Life savings of many proprietors destroyed. The 'work from home' mantra that has destroyed so many cities due to empty office buildings and their reduced values. And let's not forget the damage to children all over the world, both in being forced to get shots that were unnecessary and potentially lethal. Being forced out of school for months and in some cases, years.

But I can think of one good outcome due to the organism known as Anthony Fauci. The exposure of how inadequate, many school systems have shown and wise parents doing their best to get them into other avenues of education. It's obvious the organism knows as Anthony Fauci will never have to face what it truly deserves in present life. We can only hope that it is reincarnated as dirt so everyone can step on it.

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
9h

Fauci should be in prison for crimes against humanity. He destroyed the lives of millions of people who lost their jobs, children who experienced learning loss, and the elderly who died isolated from their loved ones. COVID was no more dangerous than the flu, while masks and jabs never stopped the spread. MSM worshipped the sociopath as a cult hero. President Autopen shielded him with a retroactive pardon.

Commissars always receive sinecures from the left. Fauci still receives a full government pension, taxpayer-funded security, and a salary from teaching at Georgetown. We need accountability for all the criminals who were running the autopen administration: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/biden-sinecure-fauci-nuland

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