VERY URGENT: the FDA is raising the white flag on the mRNA Covid shots.
Unvaccinated adults will no longer be offered more than a single mRNA dose. (Tell that to the 230 million Americans who already took two.) And almost no one under 65 is eligible for a second booster.
The Food and Drug Administration just all-but-gave up on mRNA Covid jabs.
This afternoon, under the guise of “simplify(ing)” the Covid vaccination schedule, the FDA ended the two-dose mRNA vaccination regimen for unvaccinated people.
Americans who have not yet been vaccinated can now receive only a single dose of the newer “bivalent” vaccines, which suppo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.