VERY URGENT: Do Covid mRNA vaccines damage our ability to control the coronavirus after a booster shot?
A disturbing new paper offers evidence they do - and could help explain the unending Omicron waves in mRNA countries.
A new peer-reviewed paper has troubling news for anyone who has received multiple mRNA shots, suggesting the immune system paradoxically weakens a crucial part of its Covid response after the third jab.
The immune shift causes the body to make relatively more of a less potent kind of antibody to Covid, displacing antibodies that attack the virus more agg…
