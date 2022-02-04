Very concerning news for the vaccinated: Looks like the Omicron mRNA booster doesn’t work against Omicron
In animal tests, it actually produced FEWER antibodies to both Omicron and the original virus than a third shot of the original Moderna vaccine.
The researchers said it, not me:
“An Omicron boost may not provide greater immunity or protection compared to a boost with the current mRNA-1273 vaccine.”
Which wouldn’t matter if the “current mRNA-1273 vaccine” actually worked against Omicron.
How many Hail Marys to repent for Original Antigenic Sin?
No joke, though, this is seriously worrisome as it impli…
