Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
It's True's avatar
It's True
10h

The irony of anti-fascist slogans on a fascist killing someone promoting freedom.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 replies
Bunker Bob's avatar
Bunker Bob
9h

I would just like to add a quick note of thanks to Tyler's father. I'm sure that must have been a difficult decision (knowing what's coming), but it was the right decision. It's a tough pill to swallow know your son has turned out to be something the world can do without, and that he was most likely to keep going with these sorts of actions. You're in my prayers, sir.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
96 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alex Berenson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture