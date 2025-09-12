Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah man, has been arrested for the shooting of Charlie Kirk, law enforcement and Utah governor Spencer Cox said this morning.

Last night, Robinson’s family told a friend Robinson had confessed to killing Kirk, Cox said at a news conference this morning. The confession came after Robinson’s father recognized him from surveillance photos released by authorities and confronted him, the New York Post reported.

The family friend then contacted police, Cox said.

Several shell casings found along with the rifle allegedly used in the killing contained engravings, including “Hey, fascist! Catch!” and ""Oh bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao, ciao, ciao,” a reference to an anti-fascist slogan sung in Italy after World War 2.

Cox said police believe Robinson acted alone. He did not say whether they had found a manifesto or other any fuller explanation or whether Robinson had confessed to the crime or provided a motive.

The New York Post published Robinson’s name before the press conference and before social media companies and his family could scrub videos, photos, or posts from him, as is common in high-profile cases. But the posts appear so far mostly unremarkable.

President Trump has called for the death penalty in the case.

