Two years ago, Donald Trump entered office with a mandate to make major changes to American medicine — to limit the power of Big Pharma over the Food and Drug Administration, cut down on prescription drug advertising, give Americans more and cheaper insurance options, crack down on the fraud that has made Medicaid a trillion-dollar monstrosity, and end efforts by public health bureaucracies to seize power.

But the Trump White House didn’t do any of those things (aside from making some limited changes to Medicaid).

No, that failure is not the main reason Democrats destroyed Republicans on Tuesday.

But it’s one reason. And we are now finding out just how much internal opposition — and outright corruption — the reformers faced.

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(Still fighting to fix healthcare. Against the odds. With your help.)

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Two years that began with Dr. Marty Makary, a thoughtful outsider, as FDA commissioner have ended with Pfizer board member and ultimate Washington insider Dr. Scott Gottlieb pushing Dr. Heidi Overton as Makary’s replacement.

Meanwhile, Dr. Vinay Prasad, who fought Big Pharma harder than anyone at the FDA has in decades, lasted barely a year as the agency’s chief medical officer.

The main reason? Money.

Or so Calley Means, who served as a senior advisor to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. before quitting two weeks ago, said in a blistering interview with Joe Rogan that ran this morning.

Means blamed senior White House officials for “using the importance of money” — that is, campaign fundraising for the midterm elections — to reject what voters had wanted. Instead, they worked to “help pharma companies, help glyphosate,” the weedkiller that the administration interceded to protect earlier this year.

Means added Americans “are being duped and gaslighted and lied to.”

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(He’s mad as hell and he’s not going to take it anymore)

(SOURCE)

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Just how much of this was due to industry money going not just to donations, but to people closely connected to the administration, including the family members of people like Susie Wiles, who until hours ago was Trump’s chief of staff?

Millions of dollars, a well-connected conservative who is angry about the meltdown told me yesterday.

Trump supporters will be furious when “they found out how much Susie Wiles’s daughters have been making as lobbyists to have mommy give them special favors,” this person texted me.

Means said the same to Rogan, telling him, that any company that hired Wiles’s daughter Katie “was getting a high priority.”

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My highest and only priority. Not helping Big Pharma. Getting you the truth. If you aren’t ready to subscribe, click here to make a one-time donation.

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So what happens now?

This afternoon, Trump forced out Wiles, replacing her with deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, who has been among his most aggressive advisers.

An optimistic take would be that limited healthcare, drug industry, and medical reform might be one area where Trump and Miller could find common cause with Democrats.

More likely, the administration will be in full-on survival mode and not interested in challenging insurers, Big Pharma, or the hospital industry, arguably the most powerful gorilla of all because of its reach and economic impact.

I hope I’m wrong. But it sure feels like the window for meaningful reform has closed.

If it was ever open at all.