Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Lisa James's avatar
Lisa James
9h

There won't be any common cause because Democrats are owned by Big Pharma too - that's why you haven't heard the words "Big Pharma" from them since before Covid.

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Joanna Miller's avatar
Joanna Miller
9h

So many of my friends were so excited when Trump won in 2024. They were so happy, they thought the country was finally on the right track.

My satisfaction at seeing Kamala lose was tempered by my thought that we’ve got a system that is rigged by too many people making too much money. I am trying hard not to despair of things ever improving. But this is just another example of how much deeper the rot goes than even a lot of skeptics thought.

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