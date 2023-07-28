URGENT: White House efforts to censor Covid vaccine skeptics in 2021 were even worse than previously known
Facebook's own executives believed the company had been forced to remove posts it shouldn't have. At the heart of these unconstitutional efforts: one Andrew M. Slavitt.
By July 2021, Biden Administration pressure to censor Covid vaccine skeptics had grown so harsh Facebook executives believed the administration wanted the company to remove any “content that provides any negative information on or opinions about the vaccine.”
And Facebook’s executives admitted internally that intimidation from the White House had caused …
