The carnage could have been so much worse.

Friday afternoon, a Georgia man named Patrick Joseph White began shooting near the Centers for Disease Control campus in Atlanta. Videos of the attack capture long bursts of gunfire. Police responded quickly, and White was dead in minutes — but not before he’d killed a police officer, David Rose, a 33-year-old ex-Marine with two kids.

Authorities have not yet released a motive or suicide note. But law enforcement officials told news outlets that White’s family members think he shot at the CDC because he feared Covid shots had injured him.

So far, no one has disclosed what (if any) injuries the Covid jabs might have caused White. It is not even clear when he was vaccinated or which shots were used.

And — this part should go without saying, but I’ll say it anyway — even if the jabs badly injured White, nothing justifies his attack on the CDC.

Still, the shooting needs to be taken seriously.

In the days to come, the legacy media is likely either to write off White’s violence as the act of a delusional madman or to use it against Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and everyone else who has raised questions about the mRNAs.

Either would be a mistake. The latter would be wrong. The media and scientific establishment must understand this attack as a sign of a deeper crisis, one they have caused after four years of lies and refusal to acknowledge the basic reality of mRNA vaccine injury.

I wrote yesterday about Shane Tamura’s belief that high school football had caused him severe brain injuries — and his decision to try to take revenge on the National Football League.

Tamura was almost certainly wrong about the source of his mental illness. Still, the content of his delusion matters. Tamura was in psychiatric distress. He wanted a culturally acceptable explanation for his distress, and he found it in football and chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

At this point we know even less about White than about Tamura. But we do know what the men had in common: both were depressed, suicidal, and targeted strangers they believed responsible for their pain.

Why Tamura blamed football for his crisis is easy to see. For a decade, the legacy media has called football a major driver of brain injuries, despite serious gaps in epidemiological and scientific evidence.

The same media has tried for a half-decade to downplay links between the Covid mRNA vaccines and many different health problems. Yet White apparently believed the jabs had hurt him. And he is not alone. Tens of millions of Americans think — or fear — the same.

They are right to be worried.

After five years, case reports from around the world, strong epidemiologic evidence, and plausible mechanisms of action suggest that the mRNAs can cause cardiac injuries and some autoimmune illnesses. For cancer, the evidence is much spottier, but signals worth pursuing exist.

Overall, four years after mass Covid vaccinations began, the mRNA countries continue to have death rates somewhat above pre-2020 trends.

Those above-expected deaths are coming despite the fact that Covid itself should have led to years of below-normal mortality thanks to what is delicately known as the “pull-forward effect,” the fact that most people who died of Covid would have died within months or years anyway.

The public health authorities and legacy media won’t even engage with these basic facts, much less try to explain them. Their silence has corroded trust in public health — and all of medicine.

Reversing the anger that so many Americans feel over the mRNAs will become more difficult every day.

But the only place to start is a review of all available safety and epidemiological data on the mRNAs, overseen by independent scientists, physicians, and researchers unconnected to Pfizer and Moderna, the mRNA jab companies.

I hope to offer potential specific suggestions for how such a review might take place, and who could be involved, in the coming weeks. And the work would be expensive, difficult, and complex.

But the alternative — to continue to fear we will never understand the real risks of jabs given to more than one billion people, as conspiracy theories mount — is worse.