Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A Whip of Cords's avatar
A Whip of Cords
7h

I believe independent researchers, scientists, and physicians are ALREADY conducting research about the efficacy of, and harm from mRNA biological injections deceptively labeled as vaccines. Overwhelming evidence is already available for those with eyes to see. The issue is the Regime bringing all its resources to bear to discredit the already known results. They abjectly fear the truth. When the truth is universally known about what the mRNA shots did to the world, the Regime loses… money, power, authority, reputation, legal protection and gains bankruptcy and incarceration. Their gameplan to gain even more power and wealth is destroyed. There are trillions of dollars at stake. This is, as the mob would say, “killing money.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Pamela's avatar
Pamela
6h

At this point, distrust of the medical community and government agencies is so deep that many are looking to alternative care, even that outside the US. The immorality and callousness of what was done to people with the C jabs makes me question the methods of development and testing for all vaccines and medicines. I don't think I will ever trust them again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
75 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alex Berenson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture