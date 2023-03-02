URGENT: Update/CORRECTION to previous Singapore article
Singapore broadened its definition of stillbirth in late May 2022, causing a reported increase in stillbirths. (Births still dropped 10 percent nine months after mass mRNAs, though.)
This is a good news story for everyone but me.
Turns out that in 2021, the government of Singapore passed a new law changing its definition of a stillborn child. Stillbirths had been defined as infants born dead at 28 weeks or later. The new law defined a stillbirth as “a child that issues from the child’s mother after the twenty-second week of pregnancy…
