Dr. Albert Bourla — Pfizer chairman, the World’s Favorite Veterinarian (TM) — was back at the White House again today, to announce that Pfizer would cut prices on some drugs it sells to Medicaid. Not Medicare or private insurers, Medicaid.

I guarantee you when Bourla talks to Pfizer’s investors on the company’s next earnings call, he’ll tell them the cuts won’t materially affect Pfizer’s profits. If I’m wrong, I’ll — I don’t know, we’ll figure it out. Because I’m not going to be wrong.

But seeing the picture of Bourla behind the podium with the Presidential seal reminded me, he’d spoken at it before — with a different president beside him.

Yep, Joe Biden and Donald Trump don’t have much in common, but Albert Bourla has his hooks in them both.

I just hope no one reading this is naive enough to think today’s announcement will do anything to change runaway American spending on prescription drugs. Trump, who is not prone to understatement, said he expected savings of “hundreds of millions of dollars.”

So, minimum $200 million. That’s not even 0.1% — not even one-one thousandth — of how the approximately $500 billion the United States now spends on prescription medicines. It is hardly even a rounding error.

But let’s not be under any illusions about what we’re up against.