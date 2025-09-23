It’s only partly an exaggeration to say Tucker Carlson created Unreported Truths.

During Covid, he was my most crucial media backer. Joe Rogan had the biggest audience, but Tucker had me on his show again and again. On the June 2020 night that Amazon reversed course and published the first Unreported Truths booklet, he interviewed me — and the booklet sold tens of thousands of copies almost immediately. After other Fox shows stopped inviting me, he continued.

Further, he has never been anything but personally gracious to me. So I - like many other Jews and Christians - have viewed some of his recent statements with dismay.

This is not a question of theology. I know Christians believe Jews, like anyone who has not accepted Christ as savior, are bound for hell. Good girls go to heaven, but good Jews go to hell, just like the bad ones. If God really sees it that way, I guess I’m stuck. I don’t think it is, but I’ll find out eventually, like the rest of us.

—

(Meantime, the kids need shoes, so…)

—

And in all seriousness, I appreciate the concern for my immortal soul.

I am not kidding. I do. That’s why I can still trust and respect Christians who believe in their hearts that I’m spending eternity in the deep fryer. I know their desire for my conversion comes from love. They are good Christians, and both words matter to them.

I’ve never met Erika Kirk, but based on everything I’ve seen and heard of her in the last few days, she is one of those, one of the very best. When she closed her eulogy to her husband Charlie at his memorial Sunday, every word rang true:

Choose prayer. Choose courage. Choose beauty. Choose adventure. Choose family. Choose a life of faith. Most importantly, choose Christ. I love you, Charlie, baby. And I will make you proud.

—

But Tucker spoke differently at Charlie’s memorial. He told the crowd about his “favorite story, ever” — how “the people in power” decided to kill Jesus. As he told the crowd:

I can just sort of picture the scene in a lamplit room with a bunch of guys sitting around eating hummus thinking about what do we do about this guy telling the truth about us, we must make him stop talking, and there’s always one guy with the bright idea, and I can just hear him say, why don’t we just kill him, that’ll shut him up, that’ll fix the problem…

What did Tucker mean? Was he blaming Jews — as a group — for Jesus’s death, and possibly by extension for Charlie Kirk’s?

It certainly seemed that way to a lot of people. And not just Jews, as this post — which has now been over viewed a million times on X — suggested:

—

—

Further, Tucker has made other very negative comments lately about the power of Jews and the Israel lobby in the United States.

I was talking to a Jew who has known Tucker much longer than I have and also likes him and has a good relationship with him, and he said, I don’t think Tucker is an antisemite… but anyone else who acted this way, I would.

Indeed, at a time when antisemitism is rising in the United States and worldwide, Tucker’s comments have fanned the flames in ways that are hard to explain.

And so I decided to ask Tucker what he meant.

I’m glad I did. His answer is below. It’s possible to argue with some what he says. As the screenshot above shows clearly, it’s not only “accounts that are mad at [him]” that viewed his speech as an attack on Jews as a group.

Nonetheless, Tucker clearly says he doesn’t want anyone to think that he believes Charlie’s death was anything other than what it was — the work of an angry, ideologically driven (Christian) assassin.

And he cuts to the core of Christian theology: Jesus died for all our sins.

All.

I offer my question and his answer in full and unedited below (he said he would be glad to have them posted) for you to read for yourself.

—

—

—

I hope Tucker finds ways to say this to his own audience in the future.

As the first day of the Jewish New Year comes to a close, whether we have believe in Christ or not, we could all use a little less anger and a little more grace and love, as Erika Kirk so beautifully said.

—

(And maybe that’s the most important Unreported Truth of all. It’s sure Top 5.)