Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Unacceptable Risk's avatar
Unacceptable Risk
2h

He had my former employer in his hip pocket in DC. Lost my job and for what? All lies and BS. I’ll beat this dead horse forever, they should all pay the price.

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John E Tiffany's avatar
John E Tiffany
2h

You are far too kind Alex. “Appears to have mislead” is semantics. He repeatedly lied.

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