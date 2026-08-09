Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas Anderson's avatar
Thomas Anderson
5h

I'm sorry, but I disagree. Biden IS a bad man. A very bad man. He was corrupt to the core, selling influence for decades to enribh his family. And no, you can't compare that to a development company continuing to to what development companies do.

Biden also tried to paint half the country as evil fascists for disagreeing with him. He demanded that we take experimental medicines to keep our jobs or go to school. He oversaw a justice department that was seeking to punish people for being Catholic (they're terrorists!) or white (worse!).

So I don't feel very charitiable to BIden or his family. Yes, others were just as corrupt, but the Clinton Foundation was erected with the veneer of a respected, sophisticated organization. Not so the Biden Crime Family. They are as trashy as it gets.

Let's face it. Biden was the nation's first Trailer Trash president.

Reply
Share
5 replies
bhs66's avatar
bhs66
5h

He cheated with Jill on her husband, had a bizarre(euphemistically kind) relationship with his daughter, was inappropriately attracted to female children, despicably treated Clarence Thomas, was involved in Ukraine corruption with son Hunter, was a terrible and demented president who was not in control of his faculties. He was NOT a good or decent or kind man!

Reply
Share
1 reply
114 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Berenson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture