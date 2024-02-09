Be careful what you wish for.

A federal investigation into classified documents found in President Biden’s home ended Thursday as a special prosecutor declined to charge Biden with mishandling protected information. “No criminal charges are warranted in this matter,” the 345th and final page of the report explains.

But the first 344 pages of the report from special counsel Robert K. Hur told an uglier story, one that is likely to haunt Biden through Election Day.

The report argues he should not be charged in part because he would likely present himself to a jury as “a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory,” making convicting him difficult.

Worse, it says the prosecutors themselves saw him that way when they interviewed him in October. On two separate occasions, Biden did not seem to know when he had served as vice-president, they wrote. He also could not remember when his son Beau had died.

A sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man. Hard to imagine a description further from “presidential” than that one.

The report is so damaging to Biden that he was forced Thursday night to take a step he generally avoids - answering questions at a hastily scheduled press conference. “My memory is fine,” Biden told reporters. “I know what the hell I’m doing.”

The devastating portrait of Biden’s failing memory comes in a week when he has not once but twice spoken of conversations with now-dead European leaders.

Yet Hur’s merciless takedown of Biden doesn’t end there. In fact, the most substantive findings from Hur’s year-long investigation have so far gone mostly unnoticed, because the memory issues it raises are so overwhelming politically.

