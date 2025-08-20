The elite legacy media is suddenly fighting hard to keep taxpayer money flowing into the mRNA biotechnology black hole.

The Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, and New York Times have all spent the last week talking up the supposed wonders of mRNA, the greatness of mRNA Covid jabs, and the need for endless “support” — meaning money — for mRNA companies.

We haven’t seen a coordinated medico-journalism propaganda effort like this since, well, the Covid shots themselves. The way the media is letting itself be used to promote a specific vaccine technology profiting specific companies is stunning.

Pushing the mRNAs is especially bizarre given the lack of real-world evidence that countries that relied on them for Covid fared better over the last four years than those that didn’t.

If anything, the overall weight of evidence suggests the opposite.

But the media and Big Pharma have realized Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya are serious about holding mRNA jabs to reasonable standards of safety and effectiveness. They know if future mRNA shots have trouble winning approval, the questions about the Covid jabs will slowly but inevitably get louder.

So the stakes are high. It’s clear from the back-and-forth over the recommendations for this fall’s Covid jabs that vaccine fanatics will go to war over even the most reasonable changes Kennedy suggests.

I am working on a longer piece on this new wave of pro-mRNA spin. Among other issues I’ll examine the last line of defense for the mRNAs — that mRNA jabs somehow can be made much faster than other shots.

But even before I finish that article, I want to remind Unreported Truths readers of a selection of the most important pieces about the mRNAs I’ve published. They show the mRNA jabs simply do not meet the standards we should demand for any vaccines — much less those offered to children.

I could have included dozens of articles. So as not to overwhelm you, I’ve stuck to four: on the many cases of sudden mRNA-caused death in young people; the way they disrupt natural immunity and rewire the immune system; and the potential risks of the “epigenetic” changes they cause.

Many of you already know all of this. But as long as the media won’t stop pushing mRNAs, I have no choice but to repeat it.

I guess with this much money at stake, the mRNA companies and their media handmaidens won’t quit.

So I can’t either.

