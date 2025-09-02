The Covid spike protein from mRNA Covid jabs can cause dormant HIV-infected cells to become active, scientists found in a pre-print posted last month.

The research does not prove people with HIV who received mRNA shots are at higher risk for developing full-blown AIDS, or acquired immunodeficiency syndrome.

But it provides yet more evidence of how mRNAs cause powerful immune system changes with effects scientists still don’t fully understand. And it backs earlier, little-noticed research showing some people with HIV who received mRNA shots had increases in their HIV viral loads, particularly after a booster. Others saw decreases in CD4 T-cells crucial in fighting infections.

The paper, called “SARS-CoV-2 S protein activates the HIV latent reservoir through the mTOR pathway,” was released on August 19 by eight Chinese researchers. It is a pre-print, meaning other scientists have not yet peer-reviewed it, and so far it has received little attention, with fewer than 1,000 views.

But the work appears rigorous. The scientists stimulated dormant groups of HIV-infected cells — called HIV reservoirs — with spike protein and found that they began to transcribe and replicate HIV and cause the release of HIV virions.

“This study, by constructing an HIV latent reservoir model expressing the S [spike] protein, has for the first time demonstrated that the SARS-CoV-2 S protein can significantly promote HIV proviral transcription and viral particle release,” the researchers wrote.

The Chinese finding is relevant to the mRNA Covid shots, because they cause people to make a version of the Covid spike protein, which the immune system then finds and attacks.

When they were introduced, the mRNA shots were supposed to degrade very quickly, but for reasons scientists do not fully understand, they appear to cause long-term production of spike protein in some people who receive them. Yale University researchers have found spike in people up to two years after they’d received the mRNAs.

Earlier studies on the mRNAs in people with HIV have found contradictory results. Some studies have shown no increase in HIV viral levels or a decrease in CD4 T-cells in people who have received them. A decrease in CD4 cells is the hallmark of AIDS, and opens the body to many opportunistic infections.

But other studies have shown transient increases in HIV levels or decreases in T-cell counts in some people, which some evidence that repeated boosters make these changes more likely.

In early 2024, Italian researchers warned that mRNA boosters “can result in a non-marginal reduction of CD4+ T lymphocytes in a minority of PLWH [people living with HIV].”

And in a 2022 paper, a large group of American researchers “observed significant increases in cell-associated HIV RNA” after a booster which they called “consistent with a moderate degree of HIV reactivation not leading to appreciable viremia.”

To be clear, neither the new Chinese finding nor the earlier papers prove that the mRNA Covid shots are dangerous for people with HIV or will lead them to develop AIDS if their infections were previously controlled.

But they are signals worthy of further study nonetheless. Along with the unexpected IgG4 mRNA “class switch” effect and the fact mRNAs cause autoimmune diseases in some unlucky recipients, they again show how powerful and ill-understood the mRNAs really are.

And they again suggest that most people who took the initial mRNA jabs in 2021 would be best advised to avoid future doses — particularly since Covid itself has mutated to become little more than a cold for many people it infects.

Don’t expect public health bureaucrats to learn that lesson, though.