Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dutch's avatar
Dutch
9h

Studying signals AFTER mass global vaccination. Isn't that nice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Unacceptable Risk's avatar
Unacceptable Risk
9h

There are still people out there who actually believe in this jab. Yelling to the clouds about RFK Jr, Trump, danger, blah blah blah.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
50 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alex Berenson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture