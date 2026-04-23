Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
3h

The Henry ford study showed that vaccinated children had way more allergies, autoimmune diseases and autism compared to unvaccinated children. In Fl, just last year showed that vaccinated patients had higher rates of neurological problems compared to unvaccinated patients followed for 10 years.

It’s the vaccines. They’re all dangerous: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/how-a-congressional-hearing-revealed

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Simon Tufnell's avatar
Simon Tufnell
3h

Alex, the whole setup stinks and I don't know how long it will take to get it under control.

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