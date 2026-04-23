Lying is such an ugly word.

The Centers for Disease Control is offering parents an inaccurately low estimate of the risk of febrile seizures in children following measles and other vaccinations.

The figures the CDC provides on its Web page on the topic contradict the agency’s own data and research from 2008, which show a risk at least three times as high.

They also are out of line with gold-standard 2004 Danish research that shows a risk over five times as high.

The agency’s misinformation about the risk of post-vaccine seizures comes alongside a general effort to downplay them. “Febrile seizures do not cause any permanent harm and do not have any lasting effects,” the agency proclaims.

This statement is optimistic, at best.

Febrile seizures usually resolve without serious harm, but even a single febrile seizure is linked to an increased risk of future seizures — and epilepsy. Seizures can also be frightening to parents and anyone else who sees them.

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(Keeping them honest. With your help.)

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The agency addresses the risk on its cdc.gov Website on a page called “Febrile Seizures and Vaccines.”

The page acknowledges a risk but goes out of its way to downplay it, claiming that:

Studies have shown a small increased risk for febrile seizures during the 5 to 12 days after a child has received their first vaccination with the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine. The risk is slightly higher with the measles, mumps, rubella, varicella (MMRV) combination vaccine, but the risk is still small…

The risk of febrile seizure with any combination of these vaccines is small (at most 30 febrile seizures in 100,000 children vaccinated). [Emphasis added]

A risk of 30 in 100,000 translates into 3 in 10,000, or 1 in 3,300.

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(What CDC is doing? Not telling the truth, that’s what CDC is doing.)

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But the CDC’s own data — which were presented to its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and published in its official Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report in March 2008 — reveal a much higher figure than 30 per 100,000 for the MMRV vaccine.

As the weekly report explains, the agency’s Vaccine Safety Datalink produced a “signal” showing an increase in febrile seizures in children who received the combined MMRV vaccine compared to receiving the MMR vaccine alongside a separate varicella dose. (Varicella is the scientific term for the disease commonly called chickenpox.)

The agency analyzed the data and found the signal was real. It reported a large spike in seizures from 7 to 10 days after vaccination, with:

A rate of febrile seizure of nine per 10,000 vaccinations among MMRV vaccine recipients compared with four per 10,000 vaccinations among MMR vaccine and varicella vaccine recipients.

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(You can see the numbers yourself — this is the CDC’s 2008 report. Which the agency has decided to ignore.)

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In other words, the agency’s own figures show the MMRV vaccine caused three times as many seizures as the “30 per 100,000” it tells parents.

CDC remains well aware of the higher figure and the study, which the acting director of its immunization safety office cited in a presentation to ACIP in September 2025.

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Meanwhile, the Danish research, which comes from a national database that is far more comprehensive and accurate than the piecemeal safety data the CDC relies on, shows an even higher seizure risk. The Danish researchers reported an additional 1 seizure in every 640 children given the MMR vaccine (not the MMRV vaccine, which presumably would have been worse).

That Danish estimate translates into 156 seizures per 100,000 doses, more than five times the figure the CDC claims.

The agency’s reassuringly low figure appears to come from a 2001 paper that did not directly compare vaccine recipients to nonrecipients, as the Danish paper did. Instead, the 2001 paper “used the background rate of febrile seizures” as a comparison. It also relied on fragmented American data on vaccine status and hospitalizations, unlike the Danish research.

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(If you believe in stories like this, you know what to do.)

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Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, the acting director of the CDC, and his boss Robert F. Kennedy, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, have promised to make sure the CDC accurately relays the risks and benefits of vaccines to parents.

Sometimes doing so may require close judgement calls.

This isn’t one of those times.

The CDC is — seemingly deliberately — providing inaccurate information about an important risk of a vaccine that it recommends.

It should fix that problem.