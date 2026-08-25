Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
8mEdited

My man! If you think the Tamiflu story is something, wait till you hear about Vioxx.

I covered both Vioxx and Tamiflu back in 2024 as a case study to show how clinical trials are powerful tools because they be can tweaked to make a dangerous drug look safe by fudging the numbers. This is the power of clinical trials.

The same playbook is happening again with the “mRNA vaccine for cancer.” We’re seeing the same thing: clinical trials leading to hype.

But this one, this one is much worse and I just detailed that one. This is not a “vaccine cure” as most think off: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/how-pharma-turns-clinical-trials

Here’s the Tamiflu and Vioxx piece for anyone interested: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-power-of-the-clinical-trial-big

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Politically Homeless's avatar
Politically Homeless
9m

Our government agencies and legacy media are both captured. As long as Congress continues to permit Big Pharma to fund these entities, nothing will change. Buyer Beware should replace the MAHA mantra.

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