NOTE: THIS ARTICLE IS ESSENTIALLY INCORRECT - SINGAPORE CHANGED ITS DEFINITION OF STILLBIRTHS. SEE POSTED CORRECTION OF MARCH 2, 2023.
I am leaving it up in the interests of completeness (and because its statistics about the fall in live births are correct), but know that it is wrong.
For two years, mRNA Covid vaccine skeptics have raised questions about whether the shots might damage fertility.
mRNA jabs alter menstrual cycles in some women. An Israeli study last June showed that sperm production falls after the Pfizer shot.
Worse, births are falling fast in many mRNA countries. The trend predates the shots, but in some countries it a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.