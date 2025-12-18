As I write this, President Donald Trump has just signed an order requiring the Drug Enforcement Administration to move cannabis from Schedule 1, the most dangerous category of controlled substances, to Schedule 3.

The decision to reschedule is very disappointing.

The reason cannabis is considered a Schedule 1 substance is not that it is as dangerous as heroin. Of course it isn’t. But drugs are placed in Schedule 1 when they have no medicinal value. They aren’t medicine.

And cannabis is not a medicine, for the simplest possible reason: we do not smoke medicines. Tobacco is not a medicine, even though it may contain some beneficial chemicals. Neither is cannabis.

We discover medicines by rigorously testing specific chemicals (or proteins) in clinical trials to see if they treat specific diseases. That’s how scientists and physicians know they work.

Cannabis may contain certain chemicals that are medically valuable for specific diseases. But when those chemicals — like THC, the chemical in cannabis that is responsible for its high — have been tested to treat specific diseases, they have nearly always failed.

The only disease cannabis and THC treat is not being high.

I do not favor fully federally legalizing cannabis as a recreational drug like alcohol. But doing so would be FAR more intellectually honest.

And it would give the federal government the chance to add federal warning labels, as Canada has done, and add rules on packaging and advertising. Those would make cannabis or THC safer and less likely to fall into the hands of kids. Today’s announcement does none of that. Cannabis sales will continue to be largely unregulated, and retailers and “budtenders” (yes) will continue to make nonsense claims about its medical value.

Worse, this announcement goes the other way. President Trump and the other speakers keep talking about the medical value of cannabis and the windfall of medical and scientific research that descheduling cannabis will unleash.

The only windfall coming here is a windfall for industry profits, which is why the stocks of cannabis companies soared after rumors of rescheduling began leaking last week.

Pretending that cannabis is medicine - as opposed to a recreational drug - is good for the industry. But it only confuses users. Many of the heaviest cannabis users are smoking to treat anxiety or depression. In fact, long-term use of cannabis almost always makes those problems worse.

As a practical matter, rescheduling will make little difference to research, which has been going on for decades. What it will do is give the industry tax breaks and increase its access to capital and the banking system, making it easier for cannabis retailers to raise money and expand. That increased access will be terrible for kids and teens.

And the industry has shown it is not interested in public health, it simply wants to sell as much super-potent cannabis - and pure THC - as possible. The result will be more psychosis and the violence it brings, more car accidents, more heart attacks, more vomiting so severe it puts users in the emergency room, more addiction, and more lives derailed.

Since I wrote Tell Your Children almost seven years ago, the evidence about the severe psychiatric harms of cannabis has only piled up. We should be doing everything possible to discourage people — especially teens and young adults — from using it.

Today we did the opposite.