Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
1dEdited

Hate to say "I told you so"...but i posted this over a year ago:

"I actually think Trump has a deal with RFK et al to expose everything. But in exchange he'll be able to wash his hands from it. There's no way he's bringing on all the c19 skeptics without having a plan. Seems obvious to me."

This is classic Trump. What we're seeing now is trial balloons.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
HR's avatar
HR
1d

President Trump is about to pivot. The drug companies were in on the do whatever it takes to get rid of him in the fall of 2020. He wanted to, and did, take credit for Operation Warp Speed. But now, he realizes he can move forward by showing it was all part of the conspiracy to get him out and reconnect even deeper with his base. Alternatively, if the drug companies were able to prove effectiveness (they cannot), he could reiterate his position, pushing forward in 2020. Win-win for President DJT. Art of the deal.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
87 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alex Berenson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture