This morning, President Trump demanded Pfizer and other mRNA vaccine companies prove the Covid jabs worked as they claimed.

The Covid jab makers “show me GREAT numbers and results, but they don’t seem to be showing them to many others,” he wrote in a post on his Truth Social network. “I want them to show them NOW, to the CDC and public, and clear up this MESS, one way or the other!!!”

Trump’s post comes as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., his Secretary of Health and Human Services, faces an open rebellion from the Centers for Disease Control — an agency Kennedy runs — over the Covid jabs. The CDC has tried to torpedo even tiny changes to its hyper-aggressive mRNA Covid vaccine recommendations, which are far braoder than those in Europe and include children at no risk from Covid.

The fight over the recommendations is part of a much larger effort apparently led by Pfizer chairman Dr. Albert Bourla to sway Trump and push him to defend Operation Warp Speed. I’ll have a longer piece on that shortly.

But now Trump — who knows that many of his loudest and strongest supporters have serious questions about the mRNA jabs — appears to have had enough of drug company lobbying and is demanding they back their claims publicly.

Glad to see this. And as James Lawrence and I have told the Justice Department, we would be glad to help find the truth about what Pfizer and the Biden Administration knew about the mRNA vaccines in the summer of 2021, as it censored their critics and opened the way for vaccine mandates.

Hopefully the President will decide to let us do so.

MORE SOON ON THIS.