Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Unacceptable Risk's avatar
Unacceptable Risk
2h

How about a refund for unused insurance premiums? I’ve been paying for years without needing a doctor. Of course if something goes wrong, I need the protection, but why am I paying higher premiums to offset the out of shape smokers, drinkers, overeating lazy asses who constantly need medical care?

Reply
Share
11 replies
Fred's avatar
Fred
2h

Still hopeful. I never imagined that the childhood vaccine schedule would be seriously questioned.

Reply
Share
1 reply
49 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Berenson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture