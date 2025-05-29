Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dom Salvatori's avatar
Dom Salvatori
10h

the thing is that despite all the shenanigans from all these people, we all know Trump won in 2020. 81 million votes my ass. But just think - if Trump had won, no JD, no Marco etc. God has His Plan!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
10h

Thanks for your dogged reporting, Alex. Bourla, Gottleib, and Zenilman should be in prison. They destroyed science and their reputations to help a senile criminal get elected.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
61 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alex Berenson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture