URGENT: New Pfizer-funded study shows properly dosed mRNA Covid jabs are useless in children under 5
The standard three-shot dosing regimen did not help young kids avoid medical care for Covid. Why does the Centers for Disease Control continue to push jabs on them?
The approved three-dose schedule of Pfizer Covid jabs for children under 5 did not reduce Covid-related medical visits in those kids, scientists reported Friday.
Covid jab advocates claim the shots help people avoid serious illness from Covid, though they offer brief protection - at best - against infection. But the new study suggested that the shots fai…
