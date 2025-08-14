Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

InternalMedicineDoc
1h

I certainly do not have verified data - but I do have observations in my world. The majority of hospital workers were vaccinated and repeatedly boosted where I work. The nurses and doctors almost universally were. However, the clerical, janitorial, and CNA staff were not. Many of them minorities, they simply refused. Had the hospital followed Fauci and Biden directives and fired them - the hospital would have been crippled. So they muddled around it somehow.

There is now an obvious and clear striking contrast between the groups. The docs and nurses who were vaccinated are sick and out of work so much more often than the other groups that it is absolutely noticeable, and this does not appear to be confined to COVID. This is not only my personal observations, but a subject of multiple agenda items on meetings that I have been attending the past 1-2 years. It is noticeable enough for all that it gets discussed out in the open when talking about manpower issues. I get the idea from talking to others around that this is not unique. But clearly, no datasets, and no big desire to really work on this, as usual.

I think the shots should be pulled immediately. If there ever was any benefit it is long over. But certainly the above patterns are very concerning about what is exactly going on.

Curmudgeon
1h

Because it is ALWAYS a great idea to keep shoveling when you're in a hole.

