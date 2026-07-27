Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Dr Robert Mandraccia's avatar
Dr Robert Mandraccia
21h

As a real for,er long term double boarded surgeon, I was particularly

annoyed that a non clinician, one who went to Cornell,took TWO years of a residency then went to NIH and is giving clinical advice . Never heard of “ staying in your lane” and even I.just a surgeon( but a really smart one) wondered how a “ flu virus” would not affect children unless it was bioengineered. And I watched clinicians in good hospitals obediently follow the orders( not suggestions) and fail to give patients a chance to live. Son in law is a chemist who ran over 200,000 “ tests” for COVID using acceptable techniques and felt false positive rate was over 90% . And this greasy little man cut deals, covered up,got rich, had a secret service detail( unheard of for his level)

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I've Got A Special Purpose's avatar
I've Got A Special Purpose
21hEdited

Just pick one page, any page at random, from the RFK Jr. book, "The Real Anthony Fauci," and read it.

From green-lighting the use of healthy 3-day old African "volunteers" in vaccine studies where they were subjected to drugs with a long roster of side-effects, to tamping down research on repurposed drugs that could help AIDS sufferers in order to keep the need in place for vaccines to "cure" the problem, to the well-known studies involving sand flies and beagles, the level of callousness and cruelty shown by Fauci towards any being other than himself is shocking.

And I am not kidding. The book is 480 pages. Flip to any page at random, and something you read there will shock your conscience. He was/is that bad.

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