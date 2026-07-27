URGENT: Let's all take a moment to salute Tony Fauci's impossibly deep narcissism
New documents show Tony was an even bigger megalomaniac than anyone knew (hard to believe, but somehow true)
Note: over the weekend, Senator Rand Paul released 1141 pages from what he is calling “Tony’s Diary.” These are private notes Dr. Anthony Fauci kept for himself as the Covid epidemic unfolded in 2020 and 2021, presumably in part because he planned to write a book about Covid and his role in it.
Sorry! Let me rephrase that. Covid and his role in fighting it.
The 1141-page headline number seriously exaggerates the amount of new material, as much of Fauci’s “diary” consists of cut-and-pasted articles about, yes, Fauci himself. (Not making that up. Couldn’t make it up.) Nonetheless, the diary does have a lot to sift through. I am working on a bigger piece on the grim story it reveals about Fauci and the pandemic.
But what does pop out almost from the first page is Fauci’s absolute lust for fame and his joy in becoming a one-name celebrity. He spends far more time discussing his reputation and his relationship with the press than epidemiology, virology, or Covid.
Neil Ferguson — the British epidemiologist who, for better or worse, made the earliest and most important predictions about Covid’s potential death toll — does not appear in the diary once.
Kim Kardashian does.
So, before I offer a serious look at how the “diary” helps explain Fauci and his role through the disaster that we all endured in 2020 and 2021, enjoy these moments. Keep in mind they are all from the first 150 pages or so, the first couple of months, as the epidemic was accelerating and serious scientists were grappling with a flood of data from all over the world on everything from hospitalizations to the structure of Sars-Cov-2 to transmissibility to potential treatments.
Fauci had other worries.
Try to laugh, so you don’t get too enraged.
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(Still fighting for the truth. Because the people in charge have other priorities.)
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More coming soon.
As a real for,er long term double boarded surgeon, I was particularly
annoyed that a non clinician, one who went to Cornell,took TWO years of a residency then went to NIH and is giving clinical advice . Never heard of “ staying in your lane” and even I.just a surgeon( but a really smart one) wondered how a “ flu virus” would not affect children unless it was bioengineered. And I watched clinicians in good hospitals obediently follow the orders( not suggestions) and fail to give patients a chance to live. Son in law is a chemist who ran over 200,000 “ tests” for COVID using acceptable techniques and felt false positive rate was over 90% . And this greasy little man cut deals, covered up,got rich, had a secret service detail( unheard of for his level)
Just pick one page, any page at random, from the RFK Jr. book, "The Real Anthony Fauci," and read it.
From green-lighting the use of healthy 3-day old African "volunteers" in vaccine studies where they were subjected to drugs with a long roster of side-effects, to tamping down research on repurposed drugs that could help AIDS sufferers in order to keep the need in place for vaccines to "cure" the problem, to the well-known studies involving sand flies and beagles, the level of callousness and cruelty shown by Fauci towards any being other than himself is shocking.
And I am not kidding. The book is 480 pages. Flip to any page at random, and something you read there will shock your conscience. He was/is that bad.