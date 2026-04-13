Whew, that was quick.

Following accusations of sexual harassment and rape, Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell - who until last week had been the leading candidate to be California’s next governor - announced today on X he will resign from Congress, less than a day after suspending his campaign for governor.

He was facing a potential expulsion vote.

He did not specify a date.

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(All the news you need - fast! And none you don’t.)

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Yesterday’s piece about the real reasons Democrats and the media woke up to Swalwell’s misdeeds is below: