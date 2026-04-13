URGENT: Eric Swalwell quits Congress
The texts and pictures must be even worse than we know
Whew, that was quick.
Following accusations of sexual harassment and rape, Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell - who until last week had been the leading candidate to be California’s next governor - announced today on X he will resign from Congress, less than a day after suspending his campaign for governor.
He was facing a potential expulsion vote.
He did not specify a date.
—
(All the news you need - fast! And none you don’t.)
—
Yesterday’s piece about the real reasons Democrats and the media woke up to Swalwell’s misdeeds is below:
The bigger they think they are the harder they fall! Dang Karma’s a bitch. Couldn’t have happened to a better person! Now Schiff should be the next to go!
Not much a loss, but California will find another idiot to send to Congress