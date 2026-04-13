Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tina C's avatar
Tina C
16h

The bigger they think they are the harder they fall! Dang Karma’s a bitch. Couldn’t have happened to a better person! Now Schiff should be the next to go!

Reply
Share
10 replies
Dave hall's avatar
Dave hall
16h

Not much a loss, but California will find another idiot to send to Congress

Reply
Share
2 replies
63 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Berenson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture