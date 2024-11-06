Maybe it was the failure of the lockdowns. Or the mRNAs. Or the too-obvious lies about Joe Biden’s dementia. And the unwillingness to admit any of those.

Maybe it was the plans for a trillion-dollar giveaway on college student loans. Or the endless climate change hysteria.

Maybe it was the censorship - and its private cousin, cancel culture. Or the lawfare. Or the assassination attempt. Or the Dick Cheney endorsement of Kamala Harris.

Probably it was all those, and a few more things I haven’t thought of.

But whatever the reasons, Donald John Trump is nearly certain to deliver the most extraordinary result in a Presidential election at least since Ronald Wilson Reagan - another Republican populist hated by the elites - leveled Jimmy Carter 44 years ago.

Don’t let the television anchors fool you, this race is all-but-decided. Trump is running way ahead of the final polls - 7 points in Florida, 4 points in Texas, 3 points in Ohio and North Carolina and Georgia, 17 (!) of a supposedly respected poll released over the weekend in in Iowa.

(Facts. And figures. Stand with me, whatever happens next.)

Barring a stunning turnaround, Trump will not just win the Presidency, he will become the first Republican presidential candidate to win the popular vote since 2004, and the first non-incumbent since George H.W. Bush in 1988.

In fact, though, Trump’s election is even more stunning than any historical precedent suggests. With the exception of Elon Musk and a handful of others, mainly in Silicon Valley, the entire American elite stood against him. Kamala Harris massively outspent him. Prosecutors in New York attempted to bankrupt and imprison him - as the media cheered.

The result: a stunning repudiation not just of the Democratic Party but the entire American elite.

(How to lose an election in one obnoxious sign. ALT: Obviously not)

I told you three days ago why I’d decided to vote for Trump. It seems a majority of Americans felt the same.

Whatever Trump does next - and we must all hope he governs wisely - barring a huge and unexpected reversal, this is a SEISMIC day in American history.

Much more to come.