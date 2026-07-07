Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
22m

Believe all women, except the ones accusing socialists. Billionaires shouldn’t exist, except the ones funding socialists. NYT is communist propaganda, always has been since they covered up the Holomodor. And they would happily do it again. MSM reaches new lows every day.

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HR's avatar
HR
24m

Alex, if the NY Times lied about this, what else have they lied about, and what else are they going to lie about? They have not really retracted any of the lies they have committed in the TDS Era.

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