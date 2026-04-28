Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
9h

Good start, wonder why it took so long. Hope he flips on Fauci. Too bad Biden gave him a pre-emptive pardon. DOGE didn't go far enough. Check out how much USAID grifters stole from taxpayers: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/unemployed-usaid-linkedin-flexing

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Celayne Jones's avatar
Celayne Jones
9h

There are no public health figures as loathsome as Fauci. I hope this indictment is the first step in prosecution of St Tony.

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