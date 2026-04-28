Federal prosecutors in Maryland have criminally charged David Morens, a former senior scientific advisor to Dr. Anthony Fauci at the National Institutes of Health, for hiding records about Covid-19’s origins from the public.

Morens worked with other scientists to evade Freedom of Information Act laws over public requests related to NIH’s work on coronavirus research, prosecutors said. The indictment comes almost two years after a Congressional subcommittee disclosed Morens’s key role in the scheme and his close relationship with Fauci.

The May 2024 Congressional report revealed Morens worked with Peter Daszak, a British zoologist whose EcoHealth Alliance served as a financing conduit from NIH to Chinese researchers, to dodge public requests for information.

Fauci also wanted to avoid public scrutiny and records laws and was “too smart to let colleagues send him stuff that could cause trouble,” Morens told Daszak in 2021 in an email published in that report.

During the spring of 2020, Fauci and top virologists worldwide tried to smear anyone who suggested that Covid might have started in a Chinese lab as a conspiracy theorist, despite their own private concerns that lab was in fact the source of the virus. —

(Staying on the stories they’d rather you - and I - forgot.)

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The Department of Justice revealed the charges against Morens, including conspiracy and destruction of records in federal investigations, in a press release this morning.

In a sign of the seriousness of the indictment, the release included comments from Attorney General Todd Blanche.

“Dr. Morens and his co-conspirators deliberately concealed information and falsified records in an effort to suppress alternative theories regarding the origins of COVID-19,” Blanche said.

“Government officials have a solemn duty to provide honest, well-grounded facts and advice in service of the public interest—not to advance their own personal or ideological agendas.”

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(No need to worry about those annoying public records laws, Tony’s too smart for that. From the 2024 Congressional report on Morens.)

SOURCE

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(This is a breaking news story and will be updated as necessary.)

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(My 2024 article about the Congressional report on Morens; paywalled, subscribe to read)