Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Spoonieluv's avatar
Spoonieluv
6h

2 U.S.C. § 192 makes it a crime for any summoned witness to refuse to answer pertinent questions before Congress. Additionally, legal precedent (ex. Brown v. Walker) establishes that a valid pardon or grant of immunity eliminates the Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination, meaning a pardoned witness can be legally compelled to testify.

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mike peterman's avatar
mike peterman
6h

Why hasn't ANY enterprising state AG in red states filed any charges against the organism known as Anthony Fauci? At the very least, it would be draining of all the prize money that it awarded to itself.

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