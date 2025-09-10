He was speaking today at an event at Utah Valley University. The video shows him hit either in the upper chest or neck and blood gushing from the wound as he immediately stops speaking.

Nothing yet has been reported about the shooter, but posts on X show an older white man in custody.

Please put him in your thoughts and prayers.

I don’t know Charlie that well, but I’ve been on his show a few times to talk about cannabis and in June to talk about Pfizer’s effort to hide data that might have helped Donald Trump in 2020. He was the only major host to have me on with that story, and I was very grateful. He’s a great interviewer, smart and thoughtful, funny and energetic.

This cannot be where we’re going as a county.

—

(Charlie Kirk. In our conversations, he always seemed much funnier and less stern than this picture makes him seem. Pray for him and his family.)

—