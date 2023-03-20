URGENT: Bill Gates, the world's most dangerous centi-billionaire, proves he has learned NOTHING from the last three years
He is going to keep on pouring money into efforts to stop the next pandemic until he finally succeeds in making one that kills us all
Bill Gates is becoming a menace.
He will not leave us alone.
And he’s learned all the wrong lessons from Covid.
At this point he is worse than merely clueless. As one of the world’s 10 richest men and controller of a $50 billion charitable honeypot, Gates has the power to drive public health policy in dangerous directions.
He appears hellbent on doing so.
Ga…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.