Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
5hEdited

So it was worth voting for Trump after all?...;)

So happy for and your courage to stick it to the man!

Well deserved!

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It's True's avatar
It's True
5h

Congratulations! Keep up the good fight!

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