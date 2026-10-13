In August, the Society of Actuaries issued its newest “Quarterly Mortality Monitoring Report for the U.S. Population.” They sure know how to name ‘em, those actuaries.

The report — based on official federal death totals — hasn’t gotten much notice.

It should.

Deaths in the United States fell a stunning 7 percent in winter 2026 compared to 2025, adjusted for age and population, the actuaries reported. People in their fifties had the largest drop, 8.4 percent.

Guess what else plunged last year?

If you said the number of Americans getting Covid jabs, you’re right!

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(The news you need. And don’t get anywhere else.)

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The fall in the death rate is badly overdue.

Because so many Covid deaths occurred in people who were very old and sick and would likely have died in a year or two from their underlying illnesses, epidemiologists predicted as Covid began in 2020 that deaths would fall below normal when it ended. They called that potential future mortality lull the “pull-forward effect.”

A few countries, most notably Bulgaria, saw a “pull-forward” phenomenon as early as late 2022. But Bulgaria and other Eastern European countries had relatively few mRNA jabs, and almost no boosters.

Meanwhile, overall mortality remained stubbornly high in the United States and other rich countries that pushed mRNA boosters even after the epidemic ended. In 2023, for example, Covid deaths accounted for only 1.6 percent of all American deaths. But the overall death rate was just as high as it had been in 2019.

But in 2025, despite continued public health and media prodding, Americans of all ages finally and decisively rejected further Covid boosters. Only about 1 in 5 adults over 65 took them during the fall 2025 and winter 2026 season, according to Centers for Disease Control data. Among adults aged 18-64, the rate was stunningly low — about 1 in 20.

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Now overall deaths are plunging too.

Of course, the decline in mRNA shots isn’t the only potential driver for falling mortality. Overdose deaths have also fallen sharply since 2024 (though they remain roughly at 2019 levels). New cancer drugs, in particular Keytruda, also help some patients live longer, though it is not clear they would have a visible overall impact on mortality. Similarly, the GLP-1s might be reducing diabetes and cardiac deaths, though for now we lack decisive evidence of those gains.

What we can say for sure is that the rejection of mRNA shots has not led to a rise in Covid deaths. Through early October, the Centers for Disease Control reported under 5,000 deaths where Covid is an underlying cause — down almost 80 percent from 2024 and over 98 percent from 2021.

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(67% times 6,595 equals 4,400. Give or take. By way of comparison, bladder cancer kills about 17,000 Americans a year.)

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So, at this point, we have no evidence that further mRNA Covid boosters will do anything to reduce Covid deaths — and an intriguing hint that they may have subtly increased mortality. (Similarly, the heavy use of boosters in Europe and Australia in late 2021 and 2022 was associated with an increase in all-cause mortality that Covid deaths themselves could not explain.)

Given the premature end of the clinical trials for the initial mRNA Covid jabs, the lack of long-term trials for boosters, and the strong reluctance from public health authorities to consider the possibility of population-wide harm from boosters, we are unlikely ever to find more than fragmentary evidence for that harm.

Still, the fragments keep coming.

And I’ll keep reporting them.

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