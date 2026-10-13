Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allison Brennan's avatar
Allison Brennan
Oct 13

I wish no one would get the COVID shot, but literally in my facebook feed over the last two weeks I had two relatives and three author friends all posted they they got their COVID and FLU shots and everyone else needs to as well. Another cousin got the Flu and said she was wiped out and she had been scheduled that week to get her flu shot and wished she'd done it sooner, but was so grateful that she was "up to date" on her COVID boosters. Argh.

Reply
Share
40 replies
James Schwartz's avatar
James Schwartz
Oct 13Edited

Not to worry because Moderna received RNA approval for regular flu shots. Yup, just in time for this years flu shot media blitz Moderna got approved for using the rNA tech for just this seasons flu shot so anyone feeling froggy can choose that one. I know this because the stock shot up when the news release came out. It’s never going to end unless people just stop taking this crap. Gotta let your body fight its battles. Yes it sucks as I’m dealing with a good case of bronchitis right now but it’ll pass.

Reply
Share
2 replies
101 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Berenson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture