Pfizer’s bivalent Covid booster raised the risk of stroke for people over 65, according to a federal database that the government considers the gold standard for tracking vaccine side effects.

The Centers for Disease Control said Friday afternoon it had received 130 reports of ischemic stroke in people over 65 who had received the new Pfizer jab less than three weeks before. An ischemic stroke occurs when a blood clot blocks the flow of oxygen to the brain.

The CDC and vaccine advocates in the media immediately downplayed the potential importance of the finding. But it is only the latest to suggest the mRNA shots have serious cardiovascular risks that may increase with repeated dosing.

