Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Lekimball's avatar
Lekimball
3h

These judges are unreal. Wow. I can't believe the crap they do.

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14 replies
Leel F's avatar
Leel F
3h

Federal judges are completely out of control. How can one judge make decisions that affect the entire country?

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