UPDATE: The first hearing in Berenson v Biden has been postponed
The judge wants to decide first on whether to let us subpoena Twitter, and she's asked for briefs on the issue. This is (probably) a slight win for us. And a loss for the clever lawyers at Davis Polk.
About that hearing Thursday…
Not long after I hit send on “L’etat, c’est Pfizer” (yesterday’s article about Berenson v Biden), federal Judge Jessica G.L. Clarke canceled our court date.
Why? The backstory here is worth the trouble; bear with me.
We have agreed not to start the discovery process on the defendants in Berenson v Biden until Judge Clarke rules…
