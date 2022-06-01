Yesterday’s post struck a nerve.

Physicians, nurses, and patients from all over the world have already sent hundreds of stories. (Interestingly, Australia is disproportionately represented - the six-month Omicron wave there seems to have cracked confidence in the vaccines.)

I plan to look at this topic from several angles, but the change in attitudes among pediatricians is especially striking. Several factors may be driving it. The risk-benefit of these shots for kids is particularly indefensible, the approval process has hardly inspired confidence, and pediatricians know that if they push too hard they risk backlash against all vaccines.

In any case, discussion of the mRNA jabs seems simply to have disappeared at well-child visits, even in the bluest cities and states.

A sampling of emails (lightly edited for clarity and length):

