Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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It's True's avatar
It's True
30m

Ha ha ha, great rhetorical question: "The real question now is whether the legacy media will do its job?"

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Donnamarie Mills's avatar
Donnamarie Mills
25m

I’m old enough to remember when leftist culture despised and distrusted big pharma. They were the perfect villains, and it was often up to conservatives to defend them- “They charge so much because it took years to develop that drug!” And “Where would we be without them?”

Both good points, but oh how the worm has turned, and why exactly?

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