Update on the audiobook
I have uploaded a corrected version - hopefully it will be approved very soon.
I apologize for the repetitions/errors. I did have the book professionally produced, but obviously it was not up to the standard I expected and you deserve. The updated book is actually 11 minutes shorter than the original, which is a sign of just how bad the drops and repeats were.
I will let you know as soon as Audible informs me the corrected version …
