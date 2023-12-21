Update on a possible “pharma-wary” doctor list
Your interest and feedback were overwhelming; the idea is very much alive
On Monday, I asked your thoughts on a reader’s suggestion that we create a database of physicians who - in her words - “are clear-headed and not swayed by pharma.”
Your response was fascinating on two levels: first, almost 8,000 of you answered the poll. By an overwhelming 95-5 margin you favored the idea. (By way of comparison, fewer than 5,000 of you r…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.