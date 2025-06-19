Talk about blowing up my inbox…

Not even an hour ago, I asked you to see what the AI engines are saying about me.

Here’s what my inbox looks like now:

—

Whew.

I expected my inbox would blow up, but not THIS fast. Thank you all!

And if you missed the email an hour ago, no worries - I have more than enough.

Lot to examine and consider here. More and more people are getting more and more information not directly from search engines that send users to other sites but indirectly through these mediated/created responses, which are effectively walled gardens (and thus incredibly valuable to their owners).

—

(Help defend and support independent, reported journalism.)

—

But it is already clear that efforts by Facebook and X to reduce the importance of supposedly neutral but in reality left-leaning “fact checkers” are failing. The fact checkers are becoming more crucial than ever, because they are the first place the engines look for information. And the engines are the first place more and more people look for information.

To be more specific: My Wikipedia page, which is one long libel, is at the root of many of these answers. And Section 230 gives Wikipedia immunity from any legal action I might bring to force it to fix its defamation of me.

Ugh.

More to come soon. Thank you again for the help; this is going to make for a very interesting piece.

At least.